Baku World Cup: Shreyasi best-placed Indian after day one of Trap qualification

New Delhi, May 4 Shreyasi Singh shot a three-round total of 69 to be currently placed eighth in the women’s trap competition of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday. She has the best returns for an Indian shooter across the men’s and women’s competitions.

India has sent only a Shotgun squad for the Baku World Cup, which offers crucial ranking points ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Shreyasi shot a perfect round of 25, sandwiched between two rounds of 22 each. She will come back on Sunday morning for two more rounds of qualification. A top-six finish will ensure a berth in the final, which is scheduled for Sunday evening. Italian Erica Sessa leads the field with 73.

Among the other results:

Women's Trap: Rajeshwari Kumari (score 65, place 26th), Manisha Keer (score 63, place 35th)

Men’s Trap - Vivaan Kapoor (score 71, place 25th), Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 70, place 38th), Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 69, place 48th)

