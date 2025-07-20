Bangladesh claim a commanding 7-wicket win over Pakistan in first T20I

Dhaka, July 20 Bangladesh secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Asked to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 110 in the final over of their innings. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with a fluent 44, while Mohammad Abbas Afridi (22) and Khushdil Shah (17) were the only others to reach double figures.

The visitors had started brightly but collapsed from a promising position, losing nine wickets for just 78 runs. The final four wickets fell for only seven runs as Bangladesh’s bowlers tightened their grip.

Taskin Ahmed led the attack with three wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with two. The disciplined bowling effort was supported by sharp fielding that kept Pakistan under pressure throughout.

In response, Bangladesh chased down the modest target in 15.3 overs, finishing at 111/3. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon starred with an unbeaten 56, anchoring the innings with confidence and power. He built a crucial 73-run third-wicket partnership with Towhid Hridoy, who contributed a solid 36. The pair steadied the chase after the early loss of two wickets.

For Pakistan, debutant left-arm pacer Salman Mirza impressed with two early breakthroughs, finishing with figures of 2 for 23. Abbas Afridi took the other wicket with a tidy spell.

With this win, Bangladesh took a deserved lead in the series. The second T20I will be played at the same venue on July 22.

Bangladesh are playing the short three-match T20I series against Pakistan soon after playing an all-format series in Sri Lanka. They lost the two-match Test series 1-0. They lost the ODI series 1-2 but defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match T20I series.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 110 all out in 19.3 overs (Fakhar Zaman 44, Abbas Afridi 22, Khushdil Shah 22; Taskin Ahmed 3-22, Mustafizur Rahman 2-6) lost to Bangladesh 112/3 in 15.3 overs (Parvez Hossain Emon 56 not out, Towhid Hridoy 36; Salman Mirza 2-23) by seven wickets

