Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe to miss second Test against Sri Lanka: Report

Chattogram (Bangladesh), March 27 As Bangladesh prepares to face Sri Lanka in the second and final Test match starting on Saturday, the team will be without their head coach, Chandika Hathurusinghe, who will be absent due to personal reasons, said a report.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that Hathurusinghe has traveled back to Australia, with no specified return date.

In Hathurusinghe's absence, assistant coach Nic Pothas will step up to lead the team for the duration of the match, which is set to commence on Saturday. Bangladesh's journey to Chattogram follows their defeat in the first Test against Sri Lanka, where they endured a 328-run loss on the fourth afternoon.

The decision to appoint Pothas as interim head coach comes as Bangladesh seeks to regroup after their recent setbacks. Prior to the Test series, Bangladesh claimed victory in the ODI series, while Sri Lanka emerged triumphant in the T20I series.

In a bid to bolster their squad, Bangladesh has made notable changes, including the inclusion of seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who returns to the Test squad after a hiatus since April 2023. Hasan replaces Towhid Hridoy, while Hasan Mahmud comes in for the injured Musfik Hasan, who is sidelined with a left ankle injury.

Hathurusinghe, who commenced his second stint as Bangladesh's head coach in February last year, has been instrumental in the team's development. His absence poses a challenge for Bangladesh as they seek to rebound from their recent defeat against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Pothas, a seasoned coach with previous experience as interim head coach for West Indies and Sri Lanka, is expected to provide leadership and guidance to the Bangladesh team during Hathurusinghe's absence. Having joined Bangladesh's coaching staff in April last year, Pothas brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor