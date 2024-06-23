Bangladesh recall Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam for Women's Asia Cup

Dhaka, June 23 Bangladesh have recalled experienced Rumana Ahmed and Jahanara Alam to their squad for Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, scheduled to start from July 19.

Jahanara's last appearance for Bangladesh came in a three-match away T20I series against Sri Lanka in May 2023 while Rumana's last played during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February 2023.

The duo earned a recall following their spectacular show in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier Division Women's Cricket League 2023-24.

Rumana scored 241 runs and claimed 17 wickets for the champions Mohammedan Sporting Club while Jahanara of Abahani Limited finished with the most wickets (25) in the competition.

The BCB also included uncapped opener Ishma Tanjim and left-arm spinner Sabikun Nahar Jesmin in their 15-member squad.

"This will be our last competitive tournament before the World Cup. So we opt to go for few changes for this tournament," BCB's women's wing chief selector Sazzad Ahmed said following the announcement of the squad on Sunday.

"Rumana and Jahanara were out of the national team for almost a year. The kind of performance they had in the premier league was quite outstanding... We wanted to make a balanced team with experienced, talented and young cricketers. Their premier league performance also helped us in building the team," he added.

Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna and Habiba Islam Pinky have been dropped from the squad after being part of the last home T20I series against India.

Bangladesh are placed with Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand in Group B and will start their campaign against the hosts on July 20 followed by Thailand and Malaysia in their remaining group matches respectively on July 22 and 24, all scheduled in Dambulla.

On the other hand, Group A includes India, Pakistan, Nepal, and the United Arab Emirates. The two teams who rank highest in each group advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled on July 26 while the final will be played on July 28.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Shorna Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin and Shorifa Khatun.

