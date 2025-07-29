Munich, July 29 FC Bayern Munich have agreed to a one-year contract extension with goalkeeper Sven Ulreich until the summer of 2026.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper arrived in Munich from VfB Stuttgart in 2015 after having made 222 appearances for the side. His time at Bayern has mainly been him serving as a deputy for Manuel Neuer, who is known to have changed the goalkeeper position with his aggressive sweeping antics, but his time with the Bavarians has been nothing short of memorable.

Ulreich made the number two position his own and continued to serve as team player. His opportunity to shine came in the 2017-28 season when Neuer suffered a metatarsal fracture. In his stead, Ulreich made 29 appearances in the Bundesliga, keeping a clean sheet in 12 games, which saw Bayern lift ‘The Meisterachale’ for a sixth consecutive season.

In 2020, he moved to Hamburger SV for one season before returning to the German record champions.

Ulreich has made 103 competitive appearances for FC Bayern to date. He has won the Bundesliga nine times, the DFB Cup three times, the DFL Supercup six times and the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup once each.

Bayern have currently loaned out goalkeepers Daniel Peretz and Alexander Nubel, and Neuer continues to be the number one between the sticks, the German giants are expected to continue Jonas Urbig as the second-man, with Ulreich assumed to be the third-choice goalkeeper in the squad.

It was also reported that Ulreich might consider announcing retirement and will continue the club in a different role before the two parties decided to continue the ongoing association by a year.

FC Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said, "Sven Ulreich is reliability personified: he delivers what he promises - in the truest sense of the word. Characters like him are good for any team. We're delighted he'll be spending another season with us."

