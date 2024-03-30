Bayern's coach decision could arrive in April

Berlin, March 30 Ahead of their German Classico against Dortmund on Saturday, Bayern Munich's struggle continues in finding a successor for Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern managing director Max Eberl said a decision might be made in as early as April, reports Xinhua.

"Our first goal is to find a satisfying solution. It's great to do it in April, but we might take a little bit longer," he said.

After the official announcement was made that Tuchel will depart at the end of the 2023-24 season, speculations about the candidates for the position grew by the hour.

Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann, Sebastian Hoeness and Xabi Alonso - The entire range of prominent European coaches possibly available in summer made the headlines.

Sports magazine Kicker talked about former Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick as the first choice, in case former Bayern midfielder Alonso isn't available.

Former Bayern president and board member Uli Hoeness called it "near impossible" to convince the Spaniard to leave Leverkusen.

"As I know him, he isn't willing to leave behind what they are about to build up," the 72-year-old said.

Reports from the football magazine, The Athletic, claim to have the information that Alonso is rejecting not only Bayern's offer, but also the one from Liverpool.

Insiders regard Rangnick as a likely solution as two of his former close companions, Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund and director of youth development Jochen Sauer, are around.

Eberl and Hoeness are reported to be in a positive mood when it comes to the work of Rangnick.

The 65-year-old's current job might cause some difficulties when it comes to an engagement in Munich, as the former Stuttgart and Hoffenheim coach is busy preparing Austria national team for the 2024 UEFA Euro.

Unai Emery from Premier League side Aston Villa is also mentioned for Bayern's coaching job, aside from Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Reports speak of Bayern re-launching its current squad after a disappointing season so far and significant investments having been approved by the club board.

"We are on schedule with that issue," Eberl said.

