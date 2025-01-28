BCA to launch Rural Cricket League to empower grassroots talent

Patna, Jan 28 The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) under the aegis of president Rakesh Tiwari is going to organise a Bihar Rural League (BRL) for talented players from all districts of Bihar who have not yet had the opportunity to play in district or state-level cricket tournaments.

With this move, Bihar will become the first state to organise a Rural Cricket League to find talented players from remote areas in the State.

BCA president Rakesh Tiwari said Bihar Rural League (BRL) aims to scout talented players from villages, schools, colleges, and block levels and bring them into the mainstream of cricket in the state. Players aged 13 to 23 will be eligible to participate in this league. The selected players will then be provided with bigger platforms to represent Bihar.

"Bihar Rural League (BRL) is our initiative to identify and nurture talented players from villages, schools, colleges, and block levels who have yet to get a chance to showcase their skills. Through this league, we aim to bring them into the mainstream of cricket in Bihar," said BCA president.

The league will begin with talent hunt programs conducted across all districts to select players and form 16 teams. These teams will compete in a district-level tournament, with matches held in a knockout format.

Each district will host 15 matches, including 8 league games, 4 quarterfinals, 2 semifinals, and a final. A total of 570 matches will be played across all districts, with district finals featuring a celebrity, a star cricketer, and a brand ambassador.

Following the district-level competition, standout performers will form district teams to compete in the Bihar Rural League Super League. This phase will include 38 teams, divided into 8 groups, and follow a league-cum-knockout format.

Groups with 5 teams will play 10 league matches each, while those with 4 teams will play 6 matches. One team from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, leading to 4 quarterfinals, 2 semifinals, and a grand final. The Super League will see a total of 79 matches, bringing the combined total for the Bihar Rural League (BRL) and the Super League to 649 matches. Nearly 10,000 players will participate in the league.

