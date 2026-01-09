BCCI mourns the passing of Mizoram cricketer K Lalremruata

New Delhi, Jan 9 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the passing of the former Ranji player from Mizoram, K. Lalremruata, who died after collapsing during a local cricket match on Wednesday.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Mizoram cricketer K Lalremruata. He proudly represented Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The BCCI extends heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and the Mizoram cricket community," BCCI Domestic shared on X.

The incident took place during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders CC and Chawnpui ILMOV CC. Lalremruata, who was playing for Venghnuai Raiders CC, suddenly fell while the game was underway. He was given immediate help and taken for medical treatment, but doctors could not save him.

In its statement, the Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) said Lalremruata suffered a stroke while playing in the second division tournament. The CAM expressed condolences to his family and said his death was a significant loss to Mizoram cricket.

Lalremruata represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had also played for several clubs at the local level. He served on the Senior Tournament Committee.

After Lalremruata death, Assam Cricket cancelled all matches on Thursday and said the matches would be played under a revised schedule. This included games in the 2nd Division Screening Tournament at SCG, Sihhmui, the 3rd Division Screening Tournament semi-finals at Lawipu Playground and the Samagra Inter-School Cricket Tournament for boys and girls at the PUC Ground and MAP Ground in Mualpui.

Lalremruata, who was a wicketkeeper, made his First Class debut against Meghalaya in 2018 and played his last game in 2022 against Nagaland.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor