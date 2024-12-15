Belgium, New Zealand athletes win 2024 Ironman 70.3 World Championship

Wellington, Dec 15 The Ironman 70.3 World Championship 2024 concluded on Sunday in the North Island city of Taupo, New Zealand.

This marks the first time the event has been held in New Zealand. The race covered a total distance of 70.3 miles, including a 1.9-kilometre swim, a 90-kilometre bike ride, and a 21.1-kilometre run, attracting thousands of participants from around the globe, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the men's race, Belgium's Jelle Geens demonstrated exceptional all-around strength, crossing the finish line in three hours, 32 minutes and nine seconds to win the event.

Buoyed by the enthusiastic support of his home crowd, New Zealand's Hayden Wilde secured second place with a time of 3:33:22. France's Leo Bergere finished third in 3:35:08.

American athlete Taylor Knibb won the gold medal in the women's race in 3:57:34. Britain's Kat Matthews took second place in 3:58:49, while Australia's Ashleigh Gentle finished third with 4:03:01.

