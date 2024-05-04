Bengal Pro T20 League: Look at IPL, you'll realise how important T20 cricket is, says Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata, May 4 Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has highlighted how the Indian Premier League (IPL) has made an impact on the careers of the young budding cricketers in the country. Many players have been selected for the national team based on their performance in the IPL. Recently, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shivam Dube was named in India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup following his exploits in the 2023 and the ongoing editions of IPL.

Sourav Ganguly, while speaking at the unveiling of the Bengal Pro T20 League trophy here in Kolkata, said the upcoming T20 League is an important opportunity for the young players to shine.

The Bengal Pro T20 League trophy was unveiled in the presence of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly, Sourav and former woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

"It is an opportunity for all the young players to showcase their talent on the big stage. That's how careers start and you take it as it goes. Look at the impact, IPL has and when you see a young player play for the country, you realise how important T20 cricket is. I thank all the franchise owners, who have showcased their interest in the sport," Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.

Bengal Pro T20 League is the official franchise-based T20 league of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Speaking about the same to the media, Sourav said, "It’s (T20 Leagues) happening in every state. We are probably 5-6 years late on this. Any way of playing the sport will always be very helpful. T20 is an important part of cricket these days and this will be a huge opportunity for everyone to perform."

Servotech Power Systems Ltd has been recently onboarded as the franchise owner for one of the teams in the Bengal Pro T20 League. During the event, Servotech Power Systems Ltd Founder and Managing Director Raman Bhatia, Director Sarika Bhatia and Marketing Head Rishabh Bhatia were facilitated by Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami.

The much-awaited inaugural edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League is set to kick off on June 11 in Kolkata as eight teams get ready to showcase their talent on the big stage.

