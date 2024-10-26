Bengal Warriorz and U Mumba play out thriller as PKL season 11 gets its first tie

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 : The Bengal Warriorz and U Mumba delivered a thrilling match at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Despite the Bengal Warriorz dominating for much of the game, U Mumba mounted a spirited comeback, and at the final whistle, both teams were level at 31-31, concluding with a hard-fought draw. This marked the first tie in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11.

The Bengal Warriorz had a strong start, with Maninder Singh causing early troubles for U Mumba, who found themselves trailing initially. However, Manjeet rallied U Mumba, bringing the game back to level terms, despite the Bengal Warriorz demonstrating a solid defence.

From the outset, it was a closely contested match, with neither team able to maintain a decisive lead. For the Bengal Warriorz, Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, and Sushil Kambrekar made significant contributions, securing a narrow 1-point lead at the 10-minute mark. As the first half unfolded, the in-form Maninder continued scoring steadily, helping the Bengal Warriorz maintain an edge. With under five minutes remaining in the half, young Sushil Kambrekar managed an all-out on U Mumba, extending the Bengal Warriorz' lead further. By half-time, the Bengal Warriorz were ahead 20-13.

In the second half, the Bengal Warriorz defence, led by Fazel Atrachali, remained resolute, keeping U Mumba at bay. Maninder and Sushil Kambrekar sustained their attacking prowess, yet as the match approached the 30-minute mark, U Mumba began to stage a comeback. With 10 minutes left, the Bengal Warriorz held only a 2-point advantage, bringing the contest closer than Fazel and his team would have liked.

In the final minutes, Fazel led his defence with determination, but Manjeet broke through with an all-out on the Bengal Warriorz, fuelling U Mumba's comeback. As the game entered the final minute, U Mumba had a slender 1-point lead, but the Bengal Warriorz responded, levelling the score. The fiercely competitive match ultimately ended in a tie, with Manjeet and Sombir standing out for U Mumba, while Maninder Singh and Mayur Kadam were key players for the Bengal Warriorz.

