Bengaluru Jawans crowned champions of inaugural World Pickleball League

Mumbai, Feb 2 Bengaluru Jawans created history by beating Pune United 3-1 to become the champions of the inaugural edition of the World Pickleball League - India’s first franchise-based Pickleball league.

The high-octane final saw Bengaluru Jawans face Pune United - the two teams that enjoyed contrasting yet rewarding journeys to the summit clash.

Jack Foster’s dominant 26-8 win in men’s singles set the tone, followed by Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alejandra Borobia’s 13-9 victory in women’s doubles. Pune fought back with William Sobek and Vanshik Kapadia’s 15-6 men’s doubles win, but Katerina Stewart’s 21-9 triumph over Brooke Revuelta sealed Bengaluru’s championship.

Reflecting on the victory, Stewart shared, "I'm super grateful and so happy—I still can't believe it's happening! These 10 days of pickleball in India have been absolutely crazy. I came here for the experience, and I definitely got that. Winning with my team made it even more special. There were tough moments, like at 5-5 today, when I was panicking a little, but I reminded myself to stay calm and control what I could—and it worked!"

Player of the League: Katerina Stewart

Runners-Up: Pune United

Champions: Bengaluru Jawans

