Leipzig (Germany), June 12 Benjamin Sesko have extended his existing contract with RB Leipzig by a further year until 2029, the Budlesliga club announced on Wednesday.

The Slovenian international joined the German club in 2023 on a five-year contract. He became an absolute top performer during his first season for the Red Bulls, scoring 18 goals in 42 games across all competitions and providing two assists.

"We have a team with great potential and a balanced mix of young and experienced players. I'm really looking forward to taking the next steps with this team. We've already achieved a lot in my first season and often shown the amount of quality and outstanding football we can bring to the pitch. But there's still a lot more to be done and that's now our common goal," said Sesko.

Sesko was being courted by two Premier League clubs -- Arsenal and Chelsea -- who were looking to add the young forward amongst their ranks. Sesko was always open for a move away from his current club but was not pushing for one either.

"Benjamin Sesko came to RB Leipzig a year ago as a top talent and has developed outstandingly with us. Especially in the second half of the season, Benji showed how important he is for our game and how many qualities he brings as a complete striker. Eleven goals in the second half of the season, most recently seven games in a row: This ratio is outstanding and shows that he is already one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga - and he is only 21 years old," said Rouven Schroder, team's sporting director.

After developing at NK Krsko and NK Domzale in Slovenia, the tall attacker moved to FC Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, where he initially played on loan for FC Liefering in Austria's second division.

Due to his strong performances, the Sesko made it into the Salzburg professional squad for the 2021/22 season (37 games, eleven goals, six assists). With Salzburg, Sesko was top scorer in the OFB Cup, the Austrian cup competition, with five goals before making the move to Germany.

