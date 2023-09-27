“Best feeling when our national flag went up”: Shooter Ashi Chouksey after winning three medals in Asian Games

Hangzhou [China], September 27 : Having won silver medal in women’s 50m rifle 3P team shooting event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday, shooter Ashi Chouksey who won two more medals, said it is the best feeling when the national flag goes up.

The Indian shooting trio of Sift Kaur Samara, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik clinched a silver medal with 1754 points, falling 19 points short of a gold medal.

China held the first place and won the gold medal with 1773 points. While South Korea got hold of the bronze medal.

Sift, who also won gold in women's 50 m rifle 3P individual event, said that the whole nation will celebrate these medals and added that her next target is the Asian Championship.

"It really feels so good, exciting and fun... We will celebrate, the whole of India will celebrate... The feeling of our national anthem being played in another country is amazing. That is the best thing. The next target is the Asian Championship," Sift told ANI.

Ashi, who has won three medals in shooting, said she is happy with the achievement.

"I guess, I am the only one who has three medals in the Asian Games... I am really happy about it... I just fixed the target that I want to shoot a 53 series... I think the last shot and the first shot are very stressful... It was the best feeling that we ever had seen when our national flag went up," Ashi said.

Ashi also won a silver medal in the women's 10 m air rifle team event with Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita Jindal. Her individual medal, a bronze, came in women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final.

With three medals, she has won most number of medals in the Indian shooting contingent so far.

Manini said that it was a team effort and praised the efforts of support staff and coaches.

"I am feeling very good. Asian Games is a rare opportunity as it happens in four years... The whole process was really good, when I came back after kneeling, India was in fourth position. I was like we have to do better from here. Slowly we pulled the game and we finished with silver. It's always a team effort...After this, we have the Asian Championship. The focus is on our own techniques," Manini Kaushik told ANI.

India won seven medals in shooting on Wednesday - two gold, three silver, and two bronze.

