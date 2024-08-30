Best wishes for your future matches: Amit Shah congratulates Avani for winning gold at Paralympics 2024

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated Avani Lekhara for winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

Reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

On his official X handle, Amit Shah said that Avani has yet again proven the unstoppable spirit of the nation.

"Our golden girl Avani Lekhara did it again. A big round of applause to her on winning the Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Shooting) at #Paralympics2024. You have yet again proven the unstoppable spirit of Bharat. Best wishes for your future matches," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hailed Avani and said that she has made the country proud by winning the gold medal at the marquee event.

"In the Paris Paralympics, Rajasthan's daughter @AvaniLekhara has made the country proud by winning the gold medal in the 10 meter air rifle SH1 competition. Avani's talent and hard work are unique and her journey is inspirational for everyone. I congratulate and wish daughter Avni all the best," Ashok Gehlot wrote on X.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya hailed Avani for becoming the first Indian woman to win three Paralympic medals.

"Congratulations @AvaniLekhara, you made History at #Paralympics2024 Breaking barriers, she clinches the Gold in the R2 Women 10M Air Rifle SH1 event, becoming the 1st Indian woman to win 3 Paralympic medals Keep shining, Avani, you've made Bharat proud once more," Mandaviya wrote on X.

While congratulating Mona Agarwal, the Union Minister said that her "relentless dedication" has brought pride to the nation.

"Congratulations to Mona Agarwal for winning the bronze medal in the R2 Women's 10M Air Rifle SH1 at the #Paralympics2024! Your precision, focus & relentless dedication have brought immense pride to our nation. Well done, Mona," Mandaviya wrote on X.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold. However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8.

Meanwhile, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.

