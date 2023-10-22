Best wishes to incredible Indian contingent for Para Asian Games Hangzhou: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 22 : With the Para Asian Games kicking off in Hangzhou, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his best wishes to the "incredible" Indian contingent, hoping that they will give "a glimpse of the true essence of Indian sportsmanship."

The 4th Asian Para Games are being held in Hangzhou, China, from October 22-28.

"As the Asian Para Games begin, I convey my best wishes to the incredible Indian contingent! Each athlete representing India has an inspiring life journey. I am confident they will give a glimpse of the true essence of Indian sportsmanship," PM Modi said in post on X (formerly Twitter).

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1716109843369452022

The historic performance by the Indian contingent of winning 107 medals at the just concluded Asian Games has fuelled the athletes, coaches and the support staff with a belief that the 4th Asian Para Games will break many records and will be the most successful one in the history of Para Games in the country.

With 72 medals at the 2018 event in Indonesia, consisting of 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze medals, this is India's best performance in the games.

