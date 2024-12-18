BFI and CPBL announce launch of "Pro International Basketball League"

New Delhi [India], December 18 : The Captains Professional Basketball Pvt Ltd (CPBL), in partnership with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), announced the launch of the Pro International Basketball League (INBL PRO U-25) at an exclusive press conference today. The league, aimed at transforming Indian basketball by creating superior opportunities, is set to commence on January 15, 2025, featuring six teams competing for the championship.

Following the league's start, one game will be played daily, culminating in the Final Four in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of March 2025. The player auction, scheduled for January 9, 2025, will feature talent from India and abroad, including players from the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries. This marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for Indian basketball.

Key stakeholders at the launch included Aadhav Arjuna, President of BFI; Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General of BFI; Chengalraya Naidu, Treasurer of BFI; Rupinder Brar, Founder and Chairman of INBL Pro; Abhishek Yash Tyagi, Founder and Co-Chairman of INBL Pro; Dushyant Khanna, Founder and Director of INBL Pro; and Parveen Batish, CEO of INBL Pro.

The INBL PRO will feature six franchises, bringing together some of the best young talents from India and around the world. Each team will consist of 12 players, plus three development players for training purposes. Teams will comprise six Indian players under 25 and six international players. To ensure top-tier training and development, the league will engage 12 international coaches alongside six Indian assistant coaches.

Aadhav Arjuna, President of the Basketball Federation of India, stated in a press release by BFI and INBL, "The INBL PRO U-25 is a significant initiative that will raise the standards of Indian basketball. By blending international expertise with local talent, a new benchmark is being set for the sport in India. We at BFI are happy to collaborate with INBL on this landmark league."

Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General of BFI, added, "This league will elevate basketball in India by creating unprecedented opportunities for young talent to learn, grow, and compete at a professional level. With international players and coaches, Indian players will gain invaluable experience, preparing them for the global stage."

Rupinder Brar, Founder and Chairman of INBL Pro, remarked, "INBL Pro has created aspirational pathways for Indian players to compete at the highest level while inspiring the next generation. Our aim is to make basketball more prominent in India. INBL Pro offers players a chance to compete at a high level while entertaining fans with the sport's fast-paced and dynamic nature."

Parveen Batish, CEO of INBL Pro, commented, "INBL Pro U-25 is about development, entertainment, and global exposure. By integrating international players, coaches, and venues, we are setting a new benchmark for professional basketball in India. This is a leap towards integrating U-25 Indian players into the global basketball ecosystem."

With approximately 50% of India's population of 1.42 billion under the age of 25, the league targets a significant pool of untapped talent. By focusing on this demographic, INBL Pro aims to develop players early in their careers and prepare them for international exposure. Combining development, entertainment, and international collaboration, the league represents a transformative step in elevating Indian basketball on the global stage.

