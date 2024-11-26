BGT 2024-25: Australia's top order is major concern, opines Greg Chappell ahead of Adelaide Test

New Delhi, Nov 26 Former India head coach Greg Chappell believes that the Australian top order is a major concern for the hosts after a 295-run loss to India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth.

India’s win was biggest by the margin of runs against Australia in Australia. The previous biggest win dates back to 1977, when India won their first Test Down Under in Melbourne. It was also their 10th Test victory in the country.

After opting to bat first, India were bowled out for just 150 but Jasprit Bumrah, standing in as captain in full-time skipper Rohit Sharma's absence, swung the momentum back in India’s favour with a brilliant five-wicket haul that restricted Australia to just 104. Overall, he snapped eight wickets across the match.

"Yet it was Australia’s batting performance that was more concerning. India’s bowlers, spearheaded by the lethal Jasprit Bumrah, looked sharper and more menacing.

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is facing pressure, having not scored a century since July 2023. He was dismissed for 2 from 52 balls and 3 from five deliveries in the first Test. Chappell believes that the right-hander is playing for survival instead of looking for runs.

"Marnus Labuschagne knows he is under pressure. With only 330 runs from his last 16 innings, he must rediscover his form quickly and revert to the free-flowing style of old; two off 52 balls is not good enough. A change of mindset should be his first port of call. He looks to be batting for survival when he really should be looking to score runs. A subtle but important difference," he wrote.

"At this stage, I don’t expect the Australian selectors to panic. However, if the same team takes the field in Adelaide and falters under the lights … watch out!" Chappell added.

After India managed to dismiss Australia for 104 in the first innings and gained a 46-run advantage, Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and KL Rahul (77) set the stage for a big total. The duo combined to add 201 runs - the highest opening wicket stand for India in Australia.

Chappell was full of praises for "emerging superstar" Jaiswal and called him a fearless cricketer who is following the mantle of Indian batting greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

"The pitch, too, evolved, becoming less treacherous. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul capitalised, making the Australian bowlers look ordinary. Rahul’s quality is well-known, but Jaiswal is an emerging superstar. The young opener is fearless and appears poised to inherit the mantle of Indian batting excellence, following the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar," he wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor