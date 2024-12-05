BGT 2024-25: Boland replaces injured Hazlewood in Australia's XI for Adelaide Test

Adelaide, Dec 5 Scott Boland will replace injured Josh Hazlewood in the pink ball Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India as Australia have revealed the playing XI on Thursday.

This will be Boland's first match for Australia in almost 18 months as his previous Test outing came during last year's Ashes series.

Boland's inclusion is the only change in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh will remain in the side despite the allrounder battling back stiffness that prevented him from bowling at full tilt during India's second innings.

India are yet to name their side for the second Test beginning on Friday at the Adelaide Oval. With the return of regular captain Rohit Sharma, it will be interesting to see who among the middle-order batters will sit out for the pink-ball encounter.

Australia suffered a huge 295-run defeat in the series opener Perth, their second-biggest defeat by runs against India in Tests after the 320-run loss in the 2008 Mohali Test.

Australia XI for the second Test: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

