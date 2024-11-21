BGT 2024-25: Bumrah says team is 'not carrying any baggage' from home series loss to NZ

Perth, Nov 21 Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has stated that the Indian team will go with full confidence against Australia in Perth and are not carrying any baggage of last month's home series loss against New Zealand.

As India prepares to face Australia, their recent struggles in the New Zealand series add to the complexities. The team suffered a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of the Kiwis, capped by a 25-run loss at the Wankhede Stadium. It marked India’s first clean sweep defeat in a home Test series since 2000 and their first in a series of three or more matches.

India enters the five-match series with a clear objective: to win four matches and secure their third consecutive WTC Final appearance. "When you win, you start from zero, but when you lose, you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India. Yes, we have our learnings from the New Zealand series, but those were different conditions, and our results here have been different," said Bumrah in a pre-match press conference.

Bumrah, who will be leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, further said, "We have finalised our playing XI and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match.

The Indian pace spearhead also expressed confidence in team's preparations, pointing to their historically competitive performances in Australia. The Perth pitch, known for its bounce and pace, is expected to favour the bowlers, adding an intriguing layer to the opening contest of the series.

The first Test begins on November 22 in Perth. Adelaide hosts the second Test starting December 6, followed by Brisbane on December 14. The Boxing Day Test takes place in Melbourne on December 26 with the fifth final Test beginning on January 3, 2025, in Sydney.

It will be the first time that India and Australia will be playing a five-match Test series. The upcoming series is crucial for India's World Test Championship (WTC) Final hopes after a recent debacle against New Zealand, as India's points percentage currently stands at 58.33 per cent, behind table-topper Australia in the standings.

To strengthen their chances to qualify for the third successive WTC final, India must win at least four of the five Tests.

