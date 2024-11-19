BGT 2024-25: Surinder Khanna urges India to draw inspiration from past wins

New Delhi, Nov 19 Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna is hopeful about India’s prospects in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite their recent setbacks, urging the team to draw strength from past comebacks against Australia. Reflecting on India’s resilience in the 2020-21 series after their historic collapse, Khanna believes the squad’s class will shine through in the upcoming series, but stressed that match practice could have better prepared them for the Australian challenge.

The team management opted to focus on net practice sessions and match simulation instead as they gear up for the marquee five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on November 22 in Perth. Khanna believes that missing out on match practice could hinder India’s readiness for the challenging Australian conditions, where they’ll face pace, bounce, and a motivated host side.

Reflecting on past tours, Khanna emphasised how match-practice had served India well in the past. During the 2018-19 series, India played a four-day game against a Cricket Australia XI and followed it up in the 2020-21 series with a three-day match against Australia A. The absence of a similar lead-up game this time around, especially after a disappointing 0-3 Test series defeat to New Zealand, is cause for concern.

India’s embarrassing defeat, their first in a home Test series of three or more matches since 2000, highlighted deficiencies that net sessions alone may not address.

Khanna pointed out that the crushing defeat in New Zealand could impact India’s morale heading into the Australian series. "The 0-3 defeat to New Zealand could impact the team's morale in Australia. When you travel after such a loss, naturally, your morale is down. I feel that instead of just practising in the nets, they should have played a practice match. When you play a match, you face real game conditions—getting out, facing wide balls, low balls, etc.—which provides better preparation.," Khanna told IANS.

Despite his apprehensions, Khanna remains hopeful about India's chances, buoyed by the presence of big names in the squad. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have faced scrutiny for their inconsistent form during the New Zealand tour, managing a combined 184 runs across six innings.

"But they are experienced players. Form is temporary, but class is permanent. So, we can hope they will play well. Remember the last series when we were bowled out for 36, but still managed to win the series under Rahane's captaincy after Virat Kohli left for family reasons? If they go in with a fighting spirit and recall the positives from before, I am sure divine blessings and everyone’s prayers will be with them. However, I still believe that match practice would have been a better preparation."

The first Test, set to begin on November 22 in Perth, marks the beginning of an intense battle. Adelaide will host the second Test starting on December 6, followed by Brisbane on December 14, Melbourne’s iconic Boxing Day Test on December 26, and the fifth and final Test in Sydney starting January 3, 2025. This series will be historic, as it’s the first five-match Test series between India and Australia.

The stakes for India are especially high. Their recent series loss to New Zealand has left them vulnerable in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with a points percentage of 58.33%, trailing Australia. To qualify for their third consecutive WTC final, India must win at least four of the five Tests.

Khanna warned of potential struggles in Australia, given the significant difference in pitch conditions compared to the turning tracks India prepared for themselves at home. "If we win, only then will we reach the championship final; otherwise, we won’t. The team knows the task ahead. I expect them to play good cricket but expect some struggles as well. The pitches prepared here were turning tracks, but in Australia, there will be pace and bounce, which will pose a challenge. Without playing a side game, it becomes harder to adjust.

Khanna also touched upon the need to support emerging talent within the team, highlighting the importance of giving youngsters opportunities when they’re in form. "Comparatively, young players are coming up, and we should promote them more. Senior players who have become stars should understand that. Take Sachin Tendulkar, for example; he conquered the world at 15. Saying someone is too young or new doesn't make sense. When they are in form, they should be given the opportunity," he concluded.

