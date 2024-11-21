BGT 2024-25: This Australian team has 'greatest bowling quartet of all-time', opines Vaughan

New Delhi, Nov 21 Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that Australia's frontline bowling quartet of Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are arguably the nation's best of all time and are key to victory for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India at home.

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia the last two times it was played there in 2018/19 and 2020/21. Moreover, Australia have not won the series since 2014-15, when they won 2-0 on the home soil.

“We saw in the One Day game against Pakistan in Perth that there's plenty of bounce and there'll be a little bit of action for for both sets of seamers. It's the best series at the minute because of the two quality teams, over the last six or seven years Australia and India have been consistently the best two Test match teams," Vaughan told SEN 1170 Mornings.

“In the last few series, India have had the upper hand, they’ve played some good cricket, they’ve been flamboyant at times and they've been able to dig in at times … so I’m intrigued to see how Australia fight back," he said

Lyon (530 wickets), Starc (358 wickets), Hazlewood (273 wickets) and (269 wickets) all sit inside the top 10 for Test wickets taken in the Australia's cricket history.

“This Australian team is quality, particularly that bowling attack. That quartet you could argue is Australia's greatest bowling quartet of all-time. So I'm intrigued to see how both sets of batters go against the bounce in Perth and also the quality they're going to have to face," Vaughan added.

The upcoming five-match Test series begins on Friday in Perth as Australia will look to win the series for the first time in 10 years, since 2014-15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor