Bigger venue and world championships dress rehearsal as India Open 2026 kicks off on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jan 12 Former World Champion PV Sindhu and the men’s doubles combination of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy insist that the feeling of doing well at home is something special, and the India Open 2026 carries an extra significance this time, considering that the BWF World Badminton Championships will be held at the same venue in August.

The India Open 2026, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, will be played from January 13-18, 2026.

It serves as a dress rehearsal for the prestigious BWF World Championships 2026, with badminton action moving to the much larger multi-purpose hall in the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here, ensuring fans a significantly improved viewing experience.

Just like every year, this edition of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open has attracted the world’s best badminton players, including World Champions Shi Yu Qi of China, women’s world No. 1 An Se Young, and BWF World Tour Finals champion Christo Popov. A total of 256 players from 20 countries will be in action over the next five days, with Chinese Taipei sending the biggest contingent of 36 shuttlers.

Speaking at the pre-event press conference, Sindhu said, "It's always nice to play the Indian Open in Delhi every start of the year in January. I'm really happy to be playing at the home ground. What else will you be needing at the home ground? The fans are very supportive all the time, as well as the federation. I think we will put our efforts and give our 100%, and hope we get some good results here.”

Satwik and Chirag also had a word of praise for the fans who have been coming to the stadium to support the players and exuded confidence that, despite the bigger capacity of the stadium, fans would make it a full house every day.

“Happy to be here. The first time we played the India Open was back in 2017, and it's only become bigger and bigger every year. We've won a lot of tournaments, but winning the India Open back in 2022 gave us a huge boost to perform for the year, and I think, likewise, this time around, too, we would want to go as deep into the tournament as possible. I hope to see many fans come out and support us in huge numbers, to have the support in the stadium really pushes us to do better,” said Chirag.*

Satwiksairaj concurred, “A very successful world championship was conducted in Guwahati. Every year, the event is only growing bigger, and this year we got a bigger stadium as well. In August, we have a bigger tournament, the world championship at the same venue, and thanks for making it huge every year. Last year, from the first round, it was a full house, and this year also, we are expecting a full crowd, and it’s happy to see the support is only getting more every year.”

The prestigious tournament, with a prize pool of USD 950,000, will provide players an opportunity to accumulate valuable ranking points at the start of the year to qualify for the BWF World Championships to be played at the same venue in August 2026, while also helping them get acclamitised to the playing conditions.

"The Yonex-Sunrise India Open has become one of the important pitstops on the BWF World Tour, and the players have always looked forward to leaving their mark in this prestigious tournament. This year, the players have an additional incentive to go deep in the tournament and get used to the playing conditions in the new venue, as it will also be used for the BWF World Championships 2026, which India will be hosting after a gap of 17 years," remarked BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

About the significance of the India Open, BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said in a recorded message, “India has long been a cradle of badminton excellence, producing remarkable athletes who shine on the global stage. This tournament is not only a celebration of elite competition but also a powerful source of inspiration for the next generation of players from this vibrant nation.

“The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 will also offer valuable insights and experience that will help ensure the BWF World Championships 2026 is a resounding success. This week gives fans a glimpse of the world-class action that awaits later in the year,” she added.

Former world champion PV Sindhu, who watched the 2009 BWF World Championship from the spectators' stand in her hometown Hyderabad, is looking forward to playing on home soil and said the India Open 2026 would provide an ideal preparation for the same.

