Biggest controversies that rocked sports world in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United

Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, with the forward leaving the club with immediate effect.Roanldo accused the club of trying to force him out and claimed there had been “zero progress” at United since he left for the first time in 2009. United released a statement which read: “ Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Novak Djokovic's ban from US Open over COVID vaccine

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic was barred from entering the United States due to being unvaccinated for Covid.Since joining the professional circuit in 2003, Novak Djokovic became one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time, winning more than 80 tournaments, including 17 majors.After winning Wimbledon in July, Djokovic had stated he had hoped the United States would change its policies, allowing him to play at the year's final major, and appeared to be training for the tournament.

Chetan Sharma sacking after T20 World Cup debacle

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sacked chairman of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma, after the national team crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi and Debasish Mohanty were the other members of the selection committee, headed by Sharma.India, captained by Rohit Sharma, made their way out of the tournament after losing to Jos Buttler’s England by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval.