'Biggest victory since 2011...': Panesar sings praise for India women's maiden WC trophy

New Delhi, Nov 3 Former England spinner Monty Panesar praised the Indian women's cricket team's first-ever World Cup win, calling it the biggest since 2011, when the men’s team won the World Cup in India after a 28-year wait.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to secure their first-ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

"It’s absolutely brilliant to see the women win the World Cup final — probably the biggest victory in the history of Indian women’s cricket. It’s a huge moment, the biggest since 2011, when the men’s team won the World Cup in India. Congratulations to the women’s team!" Panesar told IANS.

"This is a truly monumental moment for Indian women’s cricket. They can now believe they can achieve anything — that they can become number one. And they’ve certainly done just that. Congratulations once again to the Indian women’s team,” he added.

Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma starred with both bat and ball to help India achieve a hard-fought victory after South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl.

Chasing 299, South Africa seemed well placed at one point to reach the target, but Deepti’s breakthrough caused a dramatic collapse. After she dismissed Annerie Dercksen, the Proteas crumbled from 209/5 to 246 all out.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt (101) led from the front with a splendid century, but wickets fell regularly at the other end. Deepti was the outstanding performer with the ball, finishing with excellent figures of 5/39, while Shafali Verma and Sree Charani contributed key wickets to secure a historic win for India.

The victory was special for captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was one of five players at the tournament to be appearing at their fifth World Cup. The India skipper made her international debut at the 2009 edition of the event in Australia in a 10-wicket victory over Pakistan.

