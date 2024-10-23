Bihar's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to host three Ranji Trophy matches from Oct 26

Patna, Oct 23 Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna will host three Ranji Trophy matches in October, November, and January 2025, respectively. Bihar is currently in Elite Group C and will play its third and fourth matches at the venue this year before locking horns in their third home game in January 2025.

The first home match will take place from October 26 to October 29 against Karnataka, followed by the second match from November 6 to November 9 against Madhya Pradesh.

With the games being played in Moin Ul Haq stadium in Patna, the home advantage will play a key role in Bihar's success and that's also the reason for BCA hosting the matches on home ground despite all odds.

The stadium currently serves as the home ground for the Bihar cricket team and has been the site of nine international matches since its establishment in 1969.

"We are thrilled to host the Ranji Trophy matches in the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium. We’re excited to players play in their home ground. We are also confident that Bihar team will put up a strong fight in the upcoming home matches," Rakesh Tiwari, president of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) said.

The upcoming Ranji Trophy matches in Moin Ul Haq Stadium will give the Bihar team the much needed home advantage. The Bihar team had played in front of home crowd during the Plate matches in the last to last season, which helped the side get the home advantage.

