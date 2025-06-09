Bold move to trust a young leader after retirements of Rohit and Kohli: Vaughan on Gill's appointment as Test captain

New Delhi, June 9 Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that appointing the 25-year-old Shubman Gill as India's Test captain, ahead of the five-Test series against England, is a "bold move" following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the red-ball format.

Gill will lead India in their first assignment of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle in England, starting on June 20 in Leeds. The right-handed opening batter will have wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

With the sudden Test retirements of Rohit and Kohli last month, India's batting attack will pretty much be spearheaded by Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Pant.

Vaughan said Gill has a task to prove himself on foreign soil, adding that he has the temperament to rise on big occasions.

“Well, it’s official - Shubman Gill is the new face of Indian Test cricket, stepping up as captain for the England series. It’s a bold move, trusting a young leader with a new-look team after the retirements of giants like Rohit and Kohli. Gill’s got plenty to prove, especially away from home, but he’s shown he’s got the temperament for big moments," said Vaughan, who is part of Sony Sports Network's start-studded panel and commentators for the series.

The veteran England batter added that England tour could be the start of something special for India’s next generation.

"With Rishabh Pant as his deputy and a squad hungry to make their mark, this England tour could be the start of something special for India’s next generation. Don’t be surprised if these youngsters rise to the occasion," Vaughan added.

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar echoed Vaughan's sentiments, saying the world is waiting to see how the youngster-led Indian team perform in the series.

"There’s always something special about an Indian team touring England, and this time, with a new young captain and terrific young players, the excitement and anticipation among fans are at an all-time high - everyone is eager to see how these young cricketers will rise to the occasion and carve out their own legacy," said Gavaskar, who will join Vaughan in the English commentary box for the tour.

The upcoming India tour of England marks a significant new chapter for Team India, as a fresh squad prepares to take on one of cricket’s most challenging assignments in English conditions. Historically, India’s success in Test series on English soil has been rare, with the team having won a Test series in England only three times in the past 100 years.

These landmark victories came in 1971, 1986, and 2007, each time under the leadership of a new or first-time captain - Ajit Wadekar in 1971, Kapil Dev in 1986, and Rahul Dravid in 2007 - highlighting the pivotal role of new leadership in these historic triumphs.

