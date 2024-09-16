Brentford forward Yoane Wissa to miss 'couple of months' with an ankle injury

New Delhi, Sep 16 Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed that centre-forward Yoane Wissa will miss a "couple of months" after picking up an ankle injury against Manchester City.

"Wissa is, unfortunately, not good news: it looks like an injury that will be a couple of months. It’s very frustrating. We talked about our many injuries last year, I hope I don't have to talk too much about it this year, I maybe already have. We were unlucky with Igor [Thiago], unlucky with [Aaron] Hickey; we've then had two contact injuries with Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa, so that's very frustrating. But that's part of football, we move on, and we will find solutions," said Frank to reporters in a pre-match conference.

Wissa limped off in the first half at Etihad Stadium after a challenge by midfielder Mateo Kovacic and will now be unavailable until November.

Brentford face League One side Leyton Orient in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, as they look to take one step closer to the final at Wembley Stadium.

The Bees have won their opening two home games, against Crystal Palace and Southampton; Leyton Orient are currently in the relegation zone in the third tier but did pick up their first league victory of the season on Saturday.

"It will leave a big hole. Everybody was saying we bought Igor Thiago to replace Ivan [Toney] - but we still had Wissa; we bought Igor Thiago to build the squad and provide competition in the squad. Wissa had a very good season last year and I thought he has started the season very well this year, with three goals in four games, that's a very good number," he added.

Brentford are coming off a solid performance against Manchester City. The Bees dominated the opening 25 minutes of the game but two Erling Haaland goals saw them suffer a 1-2 loss.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor