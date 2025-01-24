Brentford sign defender Michael Kayode on loan with option to buy

London, Jan 24 Defender Michael Kayode has joined Brentford on loan from Italian side Fiorentina. The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

The right-back enjoyed a breakout season last term, playing 26 games in Serie A, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Kayode was also a regular fixture in La Viola's run to the UEFA Europa Conference League final, which they lost to Olympiacos, making six appearances in the European competition. This season, the 20-year-old has played 12 times in all competitions.

“I’m so excited because I wanted to come here so much. I think Brentford is the perfect club for me. I love the stadium, the fans and my team-mates. I want to work match by match but my dream with Brentford would be to help them reach European competitions next season,” said Kayode in a statement.

Kayode started his youth career at Juventus, where he remained for seven years until 2018.

After leaving the Italian giants, he played for Serie D side Gozzano and, during the 2020/21 season, the defender scored two goals and provided two assists in 34 matches as a 16-year-old, helping them gain promotion to Serie C.

The right-sided defender, who has also played on the left at times during his career, joined Fiorentina after that impressive campaign and was first integrated into their youth team.

He made his Serie A debut for the club in a 4-1 away victory over Genoa in 2023 and, by the end of the season, had become a regular in the first team. He went on to play 49 times for Fiorentina.

Kayode featured four times for Italy Under-18s, before bursting onto the scene during the Under-19s’ UEFA European Championship win in the summer of 2023. He scored the winner in the final with a header against Portugal to secure a 1-0 win for his side. He has since been moved up to the Italy Under-21 team, earning three caps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor