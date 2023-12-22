Brij Bhushan like a brother says new WFI chief Sanjay Singh

Shortly he swept the elections to the Wrestling Federation of India, Sanjay Singh shared his two cents on the protest after his big win.“I don’t want to say anything about that press conference. Neither have I spoken to them (the protesting wrestlers) or have they reached out to us. We want to think of the benefit of wrestlers. All our concentration is on that and not on who is saying what,” Sanjay Singh told Sportstar on Thursday.

The MP from Kaiserganj was found liable for prosecution for sexual harassment, molestation and stalking of women wrestlers in the chargesheet of Delhi Police.However the wrestlers had alleged that Sanjay Singh, who beat former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran -- the candidate favoured by them, by 40 votes to 7, was closely associated with the erstwhile president. “(Sanjay Singh) is Brij Bhushan’s right-hand man. Apne khud ke bete se bhi zyada khaas hai (he is more close to him than his own son),” two time World medallist Vinesh Phogat had said.Sanjay Singh admitted as much. “ Hamara samband ek bada bhai aur chota bhai ke saman hai (Our relationship [between him and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh] is like a big brother and younger brother.) He used to conduct mitti kushti (traditional mud wrestling competitions) in Ayodhya and I used to conduct them in Kashi (Varanasi). As you know Ayodhya and Kashi have a very old relationship as well,” Singh, the president of the Uttar Pradesh wrestling federation told Sportstar. Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh got 40 out of the 47 votes in Thursday's election, defeating Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Anita Sheoran. Ms Sheoran was backed by wrestlers, including Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat. Reacting to the election result, Brij Bhushan said it was a victory of the country's wrestlers and that he hoped wrestling activities which were "stopped for 11 months" - since the protests against him began - would now resume.