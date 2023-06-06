"Bringing the car home felt like the right choice," says Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso

Barcelona [Spain], June 6 : In the Spanish Grand Prix held on Sunday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll finished sixth and Fernando Alonso completed the race in seventh position.

Fernando Alonso was hoping to go above his teammate as he was driving the car faster but he halted his decision, later he said, bringing the car home felt like the right choice.

In the last moments of the race, Fernando Alonso was battling with his teammate Lance Stroll for a higher finish but decided to back down and finish the race behind his teammate in the seventh position.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Fernando Alonso said, "For us, it was the same, sixth and seventh, seventh and sixth, same points, bringing the car home felt like the right choice."

He further added, "I think I was a little bit faster, like one or two tenths - I had newer tires [with] 10 laps to go, but when you get close to another car, you have turbulent air."

The two-time world champion, Alonso said, "I damaged one floor [in qualifying] already, I didn't want to damage another one today and I didn't want him to damage his floor either by defending. For us, it was the same, sixth and seventh, seventh and sixth, same points, so we just... Bringing the car home felt like the right choice", as per the official website of Formula 1.

The Canadian national, Lance Stroll said, "We had a good start, settled into third, and I hoped we could keep a good pace throughout the race, but we just suffered a lot with degradation relative to Mercedes mainly and Ferrari as well - they just had a quicker car today."

When asked about, Fernando Alonso trying to pass him, Lance Stroll said, "No, we were fighting for sixth and seventh, and I think we wanted to just bring it home at that point", as per the official website of Formula 1.

