Bumrah is probably the best multi-format bowler there's been in world cricket: Ponting

New Delhi, Aug 20 Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the best multi-format bowler there's been in world cricket in recent times. The 30-year-old has come back an improved player despite his injuries in 2022. Bumrah was Player of the Tournament in India’s successful ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign earlier this year, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker (15 wickets), and was the most economical bowler in the team (4.17).

He has been similarly effective in ODIs and Tests, ranking eighth in the 50-over format and second, alongside Josh Hazlewood, with the red ball.

Bumrah struggled with a back injury in 2022 -– it ruled him out of the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. “I've said it for a long time, he's probably been the best multi-format bowler there's been in world cricket for the last five or six years,” Ponting said in the ICC Review.

After 11 months on the sidelines, Bumrah was in India's squad ahead for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup last year, where his stellar performances lifted him to the official ICC Team of the Tournament.

Ponting believes despite the injuries, Bumrah has come back better than before.

“There might have been some fears a couple of years ago when the injuries come in and ‘would he come back the same?’, but I think he's actually come back better,” Ponting said. “If I watch what he did in the T20 World Cup – the pace is still there, there's nothing that's changed with the accuracy or what he can deliver. The skillset is all the same. He's getting better year on year. So, he would rank right up there.”

The veteran batter went on to draw parallels with Bumrah to pace legends Glenn McGrath and James Anderson.

“The greatest way to always get a real gauge on these players is by asking (other) players,” he said. “And when you talk to opposition batsmen about him (Bumrah) in particular, it's always, 'No, he's a nightmare! You never know what's going to happen. One's going to swing, one's going to seam, he's going to bowl an in-swinger, he's going to bowl an out-swinger. And the consistency is there."

“So when you've got that skillset and the consistency that he has, then you're going to be a great player. Look at (Glenn) McGrath, look at (James) Anderson, these guys, their longevity and their skills being able to hold up for such a long period of time is what separates them from the rest," the Australian legend concluded.

