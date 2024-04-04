BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2024: BAI Announces Indian Squad - Details Inside

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced the squads for the upcoming BWF Thomas and Uber Cup finals on Thursday. The tournaments will be held in Chengdu, China, from April 27 to May 5.

The 10-member Thomas Cup team includes five singles players: Kiran George, H.S. Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat. Sai Pratheek serves as the backup doubles player to the world No. 1 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila.

An additional singles player was added to the squad due to the demanding Paris Olympic qualification schedule for many top players. The selection committee, which met online, comprised chief national coach Pulella Gopichand and former Indian badminton veterans U. Vimal Kumar, Jwala Gutta, Manjusha Kanwar, Partho Ganguly and Mallika Baruah Sarma.

India's men's team won its first-ever Thomas Cup title in 2022, defeating Indonesia 3-0 in the final held in Thailand.

Thomas Cup Squad

Singles Doubles HS Prannoy Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Lakshya Sen Chirag Shetty Kidambi Srikanth MR Arjun Priyanshu Rajawat Dhruv Kapila Kiran George Sai Pratheek

Uber Cup Squad