BWF US Open: Ayush clinches men's singles title, Tanvi finishes as runner-up

Council Bluffs (US), June 30 Ayush Shetty clinched his maiden title on the BWF World Tour after he defeated Canada’s Brian Yang in the US Open, a BWF Super 300 badminton tournament, final here at the Mid-America Center on Monday (IST).

World Junior Championships 2023 bronze medallist Ayush registered a 21-18, 21-13 over World No. 33 Yang in 47-minute to cap off a stellar week with.

"Ayush Shetty clinches maiden BWF Super300 title, winning the US Open 2025! He dismantled Brian Yang in straight games 21-13, 21-18 with commanding flair right from start to the end. A breakthrough triumph that cements his arrival among badminton’s elite and marks the rise of a new Indian powerhouse," BAI posted on X.

The fourth-seeded Ayush began the tournament with a 21-17, 21-19 win over Danish World No. 85 Magnus Johannesen, before beating compatriot Tharun Mannepalli 21-12, 13-21, 21-15 in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, he registered a 22-20, 21-9 win over World No. 70 Kuo Kuan Lin.

His biggest win came in the semifinal when he defeated world No.6 Chou Tien Chen 21-23, 21-15, 21-14, avenging his Taipei Open 2025 semifinal loss to Chou.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles, the 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma's dream run ended up with a runner-up finish after falling short in a gripping final against 34-year-old veteran Biwan Zhang 11-21, 21-16, 10-21.

"What a run! 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma stuns the badminton world with a dream run at the US Open 2025 finals! Defeated WR23, WR58, WR50 & WR40 before falling just short in a gripping final vs 34-year-old veteran Biwan Zhang, 11-21, 21-16, 10-21. She may have missed the title, but Tanvi won hearts, turned heads & sparked a new dawn for Indian women’s badminton," Badminton Association of India (BAI) congratulated Tanvi on her performance throughout the week.

On Saturday, Tanvi became the youngest Indian badminton player to reach a BWF World Tour final, having already accounted for second seed Nguyễn Thùy Linh of Vietnam and former junior world champion Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand in earlier rounds.

Tanvi has two international badminton titles to her name, both at the BWF International Challenge level, including a recent win in Denmark in May. She also reached the final of the Odisha Masters BWF Super 100 tournament last year.

