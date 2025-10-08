BWF World Jr C’ships: India beat UAE to enter QFs; Japan, USA top respective groups

Guwahati, Oct 8 India warmed up for the quarterfinals of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 for the Suhandinata Cup with yet another confident display to beat the UAE in straight sets, while the USA upset France, and Japan got the better of top seeds Thailand to top their respective groups at the National Centre of Excellence here on Wednesday.

While India defeated UAE 45-37, 45-34, Japan got the better of Thailand 45-42, 45-34 in Group A, and the USA made it to the last eight stage with a 45-43, 45-43 win over France in Group B.

The top teams in all eight groups will compete in the quarterfinals for the coveted trophy, while the others will fight in the classification rounds. Other teams to top their respective groups include China (Group D) and Indonesia (Group F).

India, seeded second, had beaten Nepal and Sri Lanka in their earlier Group H clashes and went into the final round as the only unbeaten team in the group. That confidence showed in the way they approached the match against the UAE, who boast of having a few players who have played in the Indian domestic circuit in the past.

USA Open finalist Tanvi Sharma gave the team a rousing start as she defeated reigning Indian junior national champion Prakriti Bharath 9-5. The mixed doubles combination of C Lalramsanga and Vishakha Toppo then made it 18-10 against Adithya Kiran and Sakshi Kurbkhelgi.

UAE did put up a fight in the boys' singles and boys' doubles with Bharath Lateesh scoring 9 points against Hmar Lalthazuala and then teaming up with Riyan Malhan to score 10 points against Bhagav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, but their efforts were not enough to close the gap.

In the second set, Unnati Hooda replaced Tanvi, and Suryansh Rawat took the place of Hmar in the lineup. Unnati beat Prakriti 9-6 to start the proceedings, and there was no looking back for the Indian team from there on.

On the adjacent court, Japan grabbed the advantage against top seeds Thailand with Yuzuno Watanabe beating Anyapat Phichitpreechasak 9-5 in the first girls' singles, and the Asian Junior Mixed team championships bronze medallist rode that momentum to win the first set 45-42.

Watanabe gave her team a much bigger lead in the second set by beating Yataweemin Ketklieng 9-2, and the Japanese took the top spot in Group A with another clinical display.

But it was Team USA that had reasons to celebrate the most as they overcame a strong challenge from the 5/8 seeds, France. With the matches going neck-and-neck in both sets, it was USA boys singles player Garret Tan who kept his composure to beat France’s Mady Sow 9-8 in the first set and scored nine points quickly enough when under pressure in the second to help his team top Group B.

They will now face Japan in the quarterfinals, while India will have to wait to see which team tops Group G to know their quarterfinals opponent.

