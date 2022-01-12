Can serve country while working in Assam Police but main focus will be sports: Lovlina Borgohain

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain expressed happiness at being appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam but said that currently she will focus on sports and winning medals for the country.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the letter of appointment to the bronze medallist at Janata Bhawan, Dispur on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at the event, Lovlina said, "It feels good to have a confirmed job. Now I can serve the country while working in Assam Police but my main focus is sports and winning medal. I will focus on training and won't join duty until retired from boxing; will join post boxing (career)."

Lovlina Borgohain became the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to bag a Bronze medal at the quadrennial event, held last year.

Later in November, Lovlina was also conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and also received the trophy for Arjuna Award for 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor