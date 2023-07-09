Canada Open: Lakshya Sen storms into final, PV Sindhu crashes out in semis

Calgary [Canada], July 9 : Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lakshya Sen stormed into the final of the men's singles competition of the ongoing Canada Open 2023 while Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the women's singles competition in the semifinal on Saturday.

In the semifinal, Lakshya defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto by 21-17, 21-14. Sen was absolutely dominant against the World number 11 shuttler. The first set was a closely fought one, with Lakshya leading the game by 10-9 halfway. The World number 19 shuttler continued with his momentum to win the game. Lakshya continued with his momentum in the next game, winning it to seal the match in 44 minutes.

This is Lakshya Sen's 2nd appearance in the final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 500 event and he will be up against reigning All England champion Li Shi Feng of China on Sunday.

In the next match, Sindhu went down to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi by 21-14, 21-15. The world number 1 shuttler defeated Sindhu in yet another match, though Sindhu gave a close fight.

"Sen-sational Lakshya storms into the finals of #CanadaOpen2023 Sindhu's brilliant run ends in semis: @badmintonphoto

#IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

https://twitter.com/BAI_Media/status/1677849475103199232

Canada Open started on July 4 and will end on July 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor