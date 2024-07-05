Canada Open: Priyanshu, Treesa-Gayatri reach quarterfinals

Calgary [Canada], July 5 : Young Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat marched into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Canada Open badminton tournament on Friday.

In the pre-quarters game, he defeated the world number 33 shuttler Takuma Obayashi of Japan by 21-19, 21-11 in two straight sets in a game that lasted 38 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Priyanshu's next opponent will be Anders Antonsen, the world number four shuttler and the top-seed.

Also, in the women's doubles competition, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand marched into the quarterfinals.

In their pre-quarters, Natasja P Anthonisen of Denmark and Alyssa Tirtosentono of Netherlands by 21-13 and 21-14.

Treesa and Gayatri's next opponents will be the Chinese Taipei pair of Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu.

However, India did not have a really fine outing in the women's singles,, as Anupama Upadhyaya and Tanya Hemanth lost in pre-quarters. Anupama lost to Canada's Michelle Li by 14-21, 21-17, 13-21.

On the other hand, Tanya lost to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan by 21-11, 21-13 in the round two.

The Canada Open started in Calgary from July 2 onwards and will be held till July 7.

