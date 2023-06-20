Canada Para Badminton International 2023: Pramod Bhagat wins silver in singles, two bronze in doubles

New Delhi [India], June 20 : India's ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat won a silver medal in singles, a bronze medal in mixed doubles and a bronze medal in Mixed Doubles with Sukant Kadam at the recently concluded Canada Para-Badminton International 2023.

The Padma Shri Awardee went down fighting to England's Daniel Bethell in the finals to secure a silver medal. The match was a tight game and had long rallies. Pramod gave it his all and unfortunately didn't have answers to Bethell's excellent gameplay. The match lasted for 58 minutes, and the final score read 12-21 and 13-21.

The World No 1 pair of Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam who stuck gold in the past few events, couldn't recreate their magic and secured a bronze medal. In the mixed doubles Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass secured a bronze medal. The duo went down fighting to the Indonesian pair of Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyah.

Talking about the same Pramod Bhagat said, "I am not very happy with my performance in this tournament, Bethell played a really good game. It is time to go back to the drawing board and look at the mistakes that I have done and start working on the same."

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have been in good form in this year as they struck gold in the men's doubles at Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023. Pramod had to settle for Silver in singles, while Sukant secured Bronze in singles. They also clinched gold in the men's doubles at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament. The ace shuttlers had to settle for silver in their singles category.

Last year the ace Shuttler Pramod Bhagat successfully defended his singles crown after defeating India's Nitish Kumar in the finals at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Tokyo. He also won silver with Manoj Sarkar in the Men's Doubles event.

