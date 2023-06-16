"Can't afford to have any bad weekends anymore" says Red Bull's F1 team driver Sergio Perez

Montreal [Canada], June 16 : The Red Bull F1 team's driver, Sergio Perez, is looking forward to making amends in the Canada Grand Prix on Sunday.

Sergio Perez's last few races ended badly, and he will be hoping to get positive results in the upcoming race on Sunday.

Sergio Perez is in the second position in the driver's table with 117 points. His Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen is leading with 170 points. Sergio Perez will be hoping to close the gap on his teammate and try to win his first-ever Drivers Championship.

Ahead of the race on Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Sergio Perez said, "I can't afford to have any bad weekends anymore. I think I've had two or three bad weekends in the season, so I really have to get rid of those and keep the consistency high, because I think Max has been really good and consistent throughout this period," according to the official website of Formula 1.

The Mexican national added, "I basically want a restart, to go again. Monaco was all down to me, I had a really bad mistake. Then in Barcelona in the qualifying again, it was tricky with the damp conditions, we didn't manage to have a good quali, and we paid the price on Sunday."

"I'm looking forward to getting back on the form we had in the early season. It was difficult in Barcelona, it's the only time that I had difficulties with the car. I struggled through the weekend, so it was tricky in Barcelona," said Perez.

Adding on, Perez said, "Other than that, I think in Monaco we had the pace to really have a very good weekend, but I did a mistake, I was caught out by the tailwind, the car ahead and so on. I think the first time we had difficulties was in Barcelona."

The 33-year-old expressed his view about his teammate Max Verstappen. Perez said, "I think he's been able to deliver when it mattered in qualifying. He hasn't had a bad weekend at all this year, and I think that's what I need."

Asked about current form, he said: "I think it's very good. The car is great to drive [and], the good thing about it is, it is very predictable, it is quite straight forward to set-up," according to the official website of Formula 1.

While concluding he said, "There's always things that you can do better, but it seems we can get it into a decent window quite quickly, and that helps a lot to work throughout a race weekend. Of course, this weekend it looks like there is a lot of rain around, and that makes it a bit more difficult to find a sweet spot of a car, as in the wet a lot of things could happen, but it's been a great start to the season."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor