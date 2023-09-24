"Can't take out the cricketer": Sports Minister Anurag Thakur shows his skill with bat

New Delhi [India], September 24 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur once again relived his early days when he took a cricket bat in his hands.

Anurag played a single game for Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy back in the year 2000. Thakur on Sunday shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of him playing a shot in which he attempted to go for a maximum with a caption that read, "You can take out cricket from a player's life, but you can't take out the cricketer in him."

You can take out cricket from a player's life, but you can't take out the cricketer in him 😊 pic.twitter.com/wAj8F4zFV8— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 24, 2023

Thakur was on a visit to Coimbatore where he inaugurated the Sri Krishna Stadium on Saturday.

"The other institutes should do something like this. Nobody can beat India in the field of sports. I am sure we will have a lot of sportspersons coming here. Chepauk Stadium is a really beautiful stadium and there are many other grounds that are also coming up. We need more tournaments and cricket can go to every local corner. Cricket has the money and the audience to look at and the state cricket associations can do that," he said to reporters.

Thakur said that the Government of India is building 1000 Khelo India centres across the country and he will personally look at the progress of the centres.

"The Government of India is bulding 1000 Khelo India centres across the country. I will personally look at how institutes can get a couple of Khelo India centres so that many players can get training there," Thakur said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor