Carlsen aggressively bangs table, sends chess pieces falling after loss to Gukesh during Norway Chess competition

Stavanger [Norway], June 2 : After the world champion chess star D Gukesh's win during round six of the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, the former world number one Magnus Carlsen expressed his frustration with the loss by banging the table aggressively just after the game was concluded.

Gukesh pulled off a stunning victory against the former world number one in Round 6 of the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 tournament, turning the game around from a losing position on Sunday. This marked Gukesh's first-ever classical win over the Norwegian grandmaster. The 19-year-old also became the second Indian player to beat Carlsen in the history of the competition after Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

In the video now posted on the official X handle of Norway Chess, just after the win was sealed by Gukesh, Carlsen let out his emotions by banging the table, sending some pieces on falling on the board and down on the floor too. While he did not forget to shake Gukesh's hand and give him a pat on his back as the Indian star tried collecting himself emotionally after a stunning win, Carlsen's frustration with his own performance was visible.

https://x.com/NorwayChess/status/1929257237190443042

Carlsen had an upper hand over Gukesh for most of the time in the match, but in the end, he couldn't control his nerves, and the teenager turned the tables around and went on to win the match. With this win, D Gukesh jumped to third spot in the Norway Chess 2025 points table with 8.5 points, and now he is just one point behind Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana.

Earlier on May 27, the marquee clash of Round One at Norway Chess 2025 lived up to expectations as Carlsen launched a classic king hunt to defeat reigning World Champion D Gukesh in a thrilling encounter. This was their first classical match since Gukesh won the world title, and it also marked Carlsen's return to individual classical chess after nearly a year.

Reacting to the upset victory, Gukesh's coach, Grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna, praised the teenager's resilience and fighting spirit.

"We have to give a lot of credit to Gukesh for his stubbornness and for his resourcefulness because I think he was aware that he was dead lost for so long, yet he kept kicking, he kept kicking, and the time went lower, the more chances he had to actually do something with the position. I do not think his intention was to win that, but I am sure he is happy," Vishnu Prasanna said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor