CCI Classic Billiards: Rob Hall sizzles with 600 break to charge into final

Mumbai, April 19 Englishman Rob Hall displayed impeccable touch and constructed a gigantic 600 point break during his resounding 1264-551 victory against Gujarat's Dhvaj Haria in the first semi-final of the Cricket Club of India organised Rs 10 lakh prize-money CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship 2023, here on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Hall exhibited remarkable touch and excellent control as he played some fine in-offs and precision cannons and pots and started with a bang making a 105 break and a few visits he uncorked a stupendous effort of 600 points to take a firm grip of the match and went into the break with a mammoth 730-191 points lead at the end of first one-and-half hour session. Haria had one run of 144 in the opening period.

Hall has become the only player to post two breaks over 500 points in the tournament. He had earlier constructed a high 525 break in the group stage of the competition.

The 29-year-old Gujarat cueist Haria had his share of chances but seemed a bit jaded and was unable to produce the big breaks which would certainly have helped to take the fight to the English player who later played cleverly to maintain the lead and sail through to the final.

"I played well. I knew I had to play well because Dhvaj (Haria) has been playing very well in this event. We have also played each other in the past, I have won some, lost some against him, so I was aware that I had to be on top of my game. I started with a 100 break and a couple of visits later I made a 600 which put a lot of distance between us and I managed to keep the lead through the second session and went on to clinch the win," said Hall after the match.

Hall confidently stated that it doesn't matter who he plays in tomorrow's final.

"Pankaj (Advani) has got to be the favourite, but Rupesh (Shah) has been playing very, very well so there might be a potential upset on the cards. I don't really care who I will be playing in the final as long as I know I'm playing really well, it could be anybody, but right now I'm going to get some rest and prepare for the final," he said.

Results:

Semi-finals: Rob Hall beat Dhvaj Haria 1264[105, 600, 81, 153, 55, 161UF]-551[144, 61, 161, 93].

