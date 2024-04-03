'Celebrating inclusivity': Samarthanam Trust advocates for brighter future of specially-abled persons

New Delhi, April 3 Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled which has been working in the holistic development of an individual in sports through its sports wings such as the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) celebrated the spirit of inclusion and empowerment of the specially-abled persons.

Ibiza Inclusion CEO Emma Torres, who is known for her roles as an educational psychologist, and teacher for children and teenagers with special needs, contributed a cheque of Euros 1500 towards the cause during a meet and greet event held here in national capital.

Dr. Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Founder Trustee of Samarthanam, Shailendra Yadav, general secretary of CABI, Score Foundation CEO George Abraham, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

"We are incredibly thankful to Emma Torres for her generous support. Her kindness is making a real difference in the lives of people. With heartfelt gratitude, we want to say a big thank you to Emma for her help," Kivadasannavar.

Torres has been recognised with prestigious awards including the Bharat Empress Universe 2018 International Award, Sculptors Bhavishya Ke Shilpkar Award 2020, and the Sunshine Personality of the Year Award 2023.

"This gathering of like-minded individuals underscored our collective resolve to champion inclusivity and empowerment for a brighter, more compassionate tomorrow, and discussions were held about positive collaborations with India and Spain," Samarthanam Trust said in a statement.

