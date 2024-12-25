Celta Vigo extend all-time club top-scorer Iago Aspas’ contract till 2026

Vigo, Dec 25 Celta Vigo legend Iago Aspas has renewed his contract for a year and will now be staying at his boyhood club until June 2026. The club announced the extension through an emotional video on the pitch at Estadio de Balaídos, accompanied by his wife, Jennifer Rueda, and their three children

"Every corner of this stadium and every shout from the stands have accompanied me on this journey. Here I have lived unforgettable days, moments of joy, celebration, and times of pain that we overcame together. For me, this is much more than football, more than a club. Celta is my life, it is my home, it is me. They say nothing lasts forever, but what I feel for these colours I will always carry in my heart," said Aspas.

Aspas has been a huge part of the club, he rose through the junior ranks of the club and broke through to the first team. Despite stints at Liverpool and Sevilla, where he won the Europa League in the 2014/15 season, Aspas has gone on to become a legend and the club’s all-time top scorer.

In the current season, the 37-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in La Liga. “It is a source of pride for the club and for Celta supporters to have one of the great emblems of Spanish football, a living legend of Celta, with us for another year," read the statement by club President Marian Mourino.

Celta Vigo are currently 11th in the La Liga table having won eight, drawn three, and lost six of their 18 games played. With La Liga currently on the annual winter break, the club’s next game will be against Real Racing Club in the Round of 32 of the Copa Del Rey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor