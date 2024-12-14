Central Asian Volleyball Association announces Nations Cup to promote sport across Central Asia

New Delhi [India], December 14 : The Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) has announced plans to establish the CAVA Nations Cup to promote volleyball across the Central Asian region. This tournament is set to become a flagship event, bringing together top teams from Central Asia to compete at the highest level. The introduction of the CAVA Nations Cup aligns with the growing global popularity of volleyball and aims to serve as a catalyst for the sport's development in Central Asia.

CAVA serves as the zonal association supporting the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and represents both the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the AVC in Central and South Asia. Its mandate includes promoting and developing indoor, beach, grass, and snow volleyball across the region. Member countries of CAVA include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Leveraging CAVA's deep understanding of regional volleyball and Baseline Ventures' expertise in organising the successful Prime Volleyball League over the past three years, the association aims to elevate the competitive standards of the sport while fostering a passionate fanbase across Asia.

Mohamed Latheef, President of CAVA, expressed his enthusiasm in a press release, stating, "We are excited to partner with Baseline Ventures, the brains behind the highly popular Prime Volleyball League in India. Working on the CAVA Nations Cup with Baseline is a thrilling opportunity, especially after witnessing India's standout performance at the last Asian Games, a success largely attributed to the Prime Volleyball League."

Details regarding the number of participants, qualification criteria, venues, and dates for the inaugural edition of the CAVA Nations Cup are yet to be finalised.

Commenting on the partnership, Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Baseline Ventures, said, "We are proud to collaborate with the Central Asian Volleyball Association on the CAVA Nations Cup, which promises to be a game-changer for volleyball in Central Asia. This tournament will not only showcase the region's talent but also provide players with a platform to compete for FIVB ranking points."

India has experienced a remarkable resurgence in volleyball, driven by the expansion of the Prime Volleyball League over the past three years. Coupled with India's impressive performance at last year's Asian Games, the future of the sport in the country looks exceptionally bright.

