CFL 2024: East Bengal win season's first Kolkata derby 2-1

Kolkata, July 13 Second-half goals by Vishnu P.V. and Jesin T.K. powered East Bengal FC to a 2-1 win over archrivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the season's first derby in a Group B fixture of the Calcutta Football League 2024 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

Emami East Bengal's Debjit Majumder, Hira Mondal, Vishnu PV, and David Lalhlansanga made their first starts of the season. Despite creating multiple chances, the Red & Golds were unable to break the deadlock in the first half. After the first half ended goalless, EEB's Adil Amal and Md Roshal made way for Sarthak Golui and Sayan Banerjee at the start of the second half.

It took the Red & Golds only six minutes in the second half to find the opener as Vishnu, who earlier missed the target by an inch in the 21st minute, received a long ball from Sarthak Golui from the centre line and dribbled past two opposition defenders to slot the ball in.

In the 65th minute, substitute Jesin T.K, who came in for David, doubled the lead after Aman C.K won the ball from a rival defender inside the box and set it up for Jesin.

EB were reduced to ten men in the 77th minute when Joseph Justin was booked for the second time in the match and received his marching orders. Mohun Bagan scored their only goal of the match late into the second-half stoppage time, courtesy of Suhail Bhat.

With the win, East Bengal now occupies the second spot in the Group B table with nine points from three games, having played a game less than leaders Bhawanipore FC (10 points from 4 games).

This was East Bengal's 56th win over Mohun Bagan (47) in 162 derby clashes with 59 games ending in stalemate.

East Bengal will face Calcutta Customs in their next CFL match on July 16.

The two archrivals will meet in the season's second Kolkata Derby in the Durand Cup as they have been paired in the same preliminary group.

