Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni sidelined with a foot injury

Madrid, May 9 Real Madrid's 2-1 win at home to Bayern Munich that booked them a place in the UEFA Champions League final has come at a cost with the confirmation that French international Aurelien Tchouameni has suffered a stress injury to his left foot.

The club confirmed Tchouameni's injury on its official website on Thursday, the day after two late goals from striker Joselu saw them overturn a Bayern Munich lead in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to earn them a final appearance against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

"Following tests carried out on our player Aurelien Tchouameni today by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a stress injury in his left foot. His recovery will be monitored," informed the Real Madrid website.

Although the club hasn't given a return date, if Tchouameni has suffered a stress fracture, he won't play again in La Liga this season and has little chance of recovering in time for the Champions League final, as well as being a slight doubt for the French team to play in this summer's UEFA European Championship, reports Xinhua.

Tchouameni has adapted well to La Liga this season after disappointment in his first campaign at Real Madrid, providing a solid presence in central midfield and also showing his adaptability to play well in central defense after the knee injuries suffered by David Alaba and Eder Militao.

