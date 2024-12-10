Berlin (Germany), Dec 10 Former Manchester City youngster Jamie Gittens is the man for good news for struggling Borussia Dortmund. Ahead of the delicate UEFA Champions League encounter against Spanish giant Barcelona this Wednesday evening, the 20-year-old seems on everyone's lips due to his stellar performance.

Following his life-saving goals for the Black and Yellows, rumours of tempting offers from leading Premier League sides seem to have become a daily routine. There might be worse situations for a talented footballer than choosing between Chelsea, the LFC, Arsenal, and Tottenham. While interested parties seem to queue up, the winger has turned into a ray of hope for the 2024 Champions League final participant.

The worst away-game record in 33 years has caused unrest in Dortmund, who now sits in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings, and triggered concerns over next season's Champions League qualification, reports Xinhua.

Inconsistent performances seem to have taken hold of a team desperately trying to gain stability; not to speak of 36-year-old coach Nuri Sahin having come under fire. While rumours speak of 100 million euros interested parties might have to pay, selling Gittens comes near capitulation for the club's supporters.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl seems forced to investigate markets for new arrivals in the upcoming winter break.

While developing talents and selling the upstarts have become a valuable pattern for the club over recent years, lifesaving hopes at present seem to entirely rest on the shoulders of Gittens, who owns a contract until 2028. Other than the concerning national league performance, the Champions League is opening doors for optimism. Four victories in five games provide the chance to make it among the top eight of the competition league phase.

While positive news on the international stage might help overcome league struggles, the team's difficulties remain. Top scorer Serhou Guirassy seems stuck in a performance low after an injury, and the team's defenders and midfielders fail to gain consistency. Gittens, the Three Lions under-21 player, has made his breakthrough after he joined the side in 2020 for a bargain-like 90000 euros.

Additional training with 35-year-old former defender and midfielder Sven Bender paid off, as coach Sahin reported. The former BVB professional went through uncountable training sessions with him as Gittens sparring partner. "He has made his safe landing, but it can't only be him taking us to the next stage of the Champions League," Sahin said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor