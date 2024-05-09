Berlin, May 9 The strong-willed statement to strike back in the 2024/25 campaign of the UEFA Champions League followed deep disappointment about the drama-like exit in the 2024 semifinals against Real (4-3 on aggregate). Bayern Munich's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen calmly rose from his seat at the clubs' after-game late-night banquet and quoted the statement of club icon Thomas Muller.

"In 2012 he said, heads up boys. Next year, we come back," the official said and added: "We will do all to come back this time too and reach the final that in 2025 takes place in our arena in Munich."

Following a title-less season like in 2012 Bayern in 2024 finds itself in the same situation. After the 2012 setback, the 2013 victory in the German final against the BVB followed aside from 11 consecutive national title wins, reports Xinhua.

In the dark hours in Madrid, Bayern gathered licking their wounds but reminded of the clubs' claim to always come back. Like in 2012, deep analysis is to follow coming along with transfer actions; not to speak of having to find a new coach. Reports speak of former German national and former Bayern coach Hansi Flick as the newest target. Bayern is facing a fundamental squad change after a poor season aside from the need to clarify its leaderboard's areas of competence.

The painful exit in Madrid was only the tip of the iceberg of a season full of difficulties. The Polish top referee Szymon Marciniak admitted his and his assistant's fatal mistake in extra time when calling for off-side without checking the situation. Instead of a possible 2-2 equalizer, the Spanish giant continued its impressive journey into the 2024 final on June 1 at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel spoke of "a clear violation of the rules." Board member sports, Max Eberl, reported about Marciniak's apology aside from several players such as Matthijs de Ligt and Thomas Muller.

Tuchel said: "We accept that apology as fair sportsmen, but at a level like this the game must be continued and checked after the situation is finished."

Bayern at first must solve its coaching problem after a curious series of call-offs from several-eyed candidates. As Tuchel is departing after this season, it's on Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund and the new coach to take care of that.

Drawing the right conclusions about a failed season is the Bavarians' most pressing issue, despite the disappointment the side took back on its shoulders on its way back from Madrid to Munich.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor